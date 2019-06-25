Iranian Deputy Defense Minister to Meet Shoigu During Visit to Russia - Iranian Embassy

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Brig Gen. Ghasem Taghizadeh plans to hold a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during his visit to Russia that starts on June 25, the Iranian Embassy in Russia said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Brig. Gen. Taghizadeh, the deputy defense minister of Iran, will hold on June 25 a visit to Russia, at the invitation of the Russian defense minister. He will head an high-ranking delegation of the Iranian Defense Ministry and the Iranian Army.

Apart from talks with the [Russian] defense minister, he will meet with other Russian officials and attend the Army-2019 forum," the Iranian Embassy in Russia wrote on Twitter.

The 5th International Defense Industry Forum Army-2019 started earlier in the day and will continue through June 30 at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow.

