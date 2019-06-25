UrduPoint.com
Iranian Deputy Defense Minister To Meet Shoigu During Visit To Russia - Iranian Embassy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Brig Gen. Ghasem Taghizadeh plans to hold a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during his visit to Russia that starts on June 25, the Iranian Embassy in Russia said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Brig. Gen. Taghizadeh, the deputy defense minister of Iran, will hold on June 25 a visit to Russia, at the invitation of the Russian defense minister. He will head an high-ranking delegation of the Iranian Defense Ministry and the Iranian Army.

Apart from talks with the [Russian] defense minister, he will meet with other Russian officials and attend the Army-2019 forum," the Iranian Embassy in Russia wrote on Twitter.

The 5th International Defense Industry Forum Army-2019 started earlier in the day and will continue through June 30 at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

