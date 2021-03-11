Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi Plans to Visit Moscow Soon, Meet With Ryabkov

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi revealed to Sputnik that he plans to visit the Russian capital of Moscow soon and meet personally with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to discuss the latest developments around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi revealed to Sputnik that he plans to visit the Russian capital of Moscow soon and meet personally with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to discuss the latest developments around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"I have a direct contact with Mr. Ryabkov whether by phone or through letters, and I will definitely visit Moscow if there is a necessity. Over the previous years, Mr.

Ryabkov and I have had regular consultations and exchanged visits a lot of times ... Incidentally, I was thinking of a visit to Moscow soon to meet with Mr. Ryabkov and discuss the latest developments in detail," Araghchi said, when asked about plans to visit Russia to hold talks on the nuclear deal.

Later on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik that the details of the visit are under discussion.

"We are working out the details," the ministry said.