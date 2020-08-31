Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Arrives in Vienna for JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has arrived in Vienna to take part in the upcoming meeting of the joint commission overseeing the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Kazem Gharibabadi said on Monday, as cited by national media

Earlier in August, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said that the joint commission meeting, slated for Tuesday, would be chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by EEAS Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid and attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran.

Apart from participating in the latest round of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Araqchi is also set to hold bilateral talks with heads of a number of foreign delegations on the sidelines of the joint commission session.

In addition, Araqchi will meet with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg during his visit to Vienna.

The meeting will take place in light of Washington's attempts to invoke the 2015 nuclear agreement snapback mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 to reimpose all the UN sanctions against Tehran that were previously lifted under the JCPOA. Earlier in August, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council with the relevant request, citing Iran's alleged non-compliance with the accord.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sent a letter to the UNSC calling on the members to prevent Washington from attempting to reimpose UN sanctions because it is no longer a party to the 2015 nuclear deal.