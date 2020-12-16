UrduPoint.com
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Denies Meeting With Biden's Envoy During Oman Trip

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:29 PM

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has dismissed rumors that he met with US President-elect Joe Biden's envoy during his recent visit to Oman.

Araghchi traveled to Oman on Monday

"The story makers talking about imaginary meetings seem to have no proper understanding of the current conditions," Araghchi said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.

In addition, the diplomat made it clear that, even theoretically, he could not have had time for that during his short trip.

"I arrived (in Muscat) at 8 am [4:00 GMT] and met with Omani Foreign Minister Mr.

Badr Al Busaidi at 9 am. The Strategic Consultations Committee began at 10 until 12:30 and signing of a memorandum of understanding. Flight to Shiraz with Taban Airline at 13 and then to Tehran," he added.

In the run-up to Biden's arrival at the White House in January, there has been a speculation about the fate of the Iran nuclear deal, which was abandoned by the United States under the Donald Trump administration. Earlier in December, the US president-elect said that he might rejoin the nuclear deal if Iran returned to full compliance.

