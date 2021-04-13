Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Leaves for Vienna Nuclear Talks - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday left Tehran for Vienna for talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) within the P4+1 format, which includes China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom, official IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The 18th round of virtual JCPOA Joint Commission meetings was held on April 2, with the participants deciding to continue negotiations in person in the Austrian capital.

The first meeting on April 6 resulted in the formation of two expert-level working groups to deal with lifting US sanctions against Iran and with nuclear issues. The groups were tasked with working out specific steps that would help Tehran and Washington revive the accord, abandoned by the US administration of previous President Donald Trump in 2018 in a move that forced Iran to terminate its nuclear commitments.

Against the backdrop of the Iran nuclear deal talks, the country's Natanz nuclear plant suffered an incident last week that affected the facility's electricity distribution network. Iran's vice president and atomic energy chief Ali Akbar Salehi then described what happened as "nuclear terrorism," with Tehran blaming Israel for being behind the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian ambassador to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said that the replacement process of the damaged centrifuges at the nuclear plant has already been launched.