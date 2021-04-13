UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Leaves For Vienna Nuclear Talks - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:14 PM

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Leaves for Vienna Nuclear Talks - State Media

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday left Tehran for Vienna for talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) within the P4+1 format, which includes China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom, official IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday left Tehran for Vienna for talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) within the P4+1 format, which includes China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom, official IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The 18th round of virtual JCPOA Joint Commission meetings was held on April 2, with the participants deciding to continue negotiations in person in the Austrian capital.

The first meeting on April 6 resulted in the formation of two expert-level working groups to deal with lifting US sanctions against Iran and with nuclear issues. The groups were tasked with working out specific steps that would help Tehran and Washington revive the accord, abandoned by the US administration of previous President Donald Trump in 2018 in a move that forced Iran to terminate its nuclear commitments.

Against the backdrop of the Iran nuclear deal talks, the country's Natanz nuclear plant suffered an incident last week that affected the facility's electricity distribution network. Iran's vice president and atomic energy chief Ali Akbar Salehi then described what happened as "nuclear terrorism," with Tehran blaming Israel for being behind the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian ambassador to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said that the replacement process of the damaged centrifuges at the nuclear plant has already been launched.

Related Topics

Electricity Israel Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France Trump Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom April 2018

Recent Stories

Registrar Office directed fix appeals in reference ..

4 minutes ago

China beat S.Korea in extra time to seal Tokyo Oly ..

4 minutes ago

Awareness session about helpline, road safety held ..

4 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates "Mustahiq" app to improve Zak ..

17 minutes ago

Turkey releases 10 retired navy commanders

17 minutes ago

Three grocery stores sealed for selling gutka

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.