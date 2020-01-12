Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Says UK Ambassador Was Held by Police for 15 Minutes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Britain's ambassador to the country was briefly arrested as an unidentified foreigner at an illegal demonstration and released 15 minutes later after being identified.

Earlier in the day, Tasnim news Agency reported that UK ambassador Robert Macaire was detained for several hours for organizing and participating in Saturday's protest in Tehran. The outlet said he was involved in "organizing, inciting, and also leading some radical actions," and added that Macaire would be summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

"He wasn't detained, but arrested as unknown foreigner in an illegal gathering. When police informed me a man's arrested who claims to be UK Amb, I said IMPOSSIBLE! only after my phone conversation w him I identified, out of big surprise, that it's him. 15 min later he was free," Araghchi said on Twitter in a reply to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell's statement expressing concern over Macaire's detention.

The incident was also commented on by Washington, which called on Iran to apologize for the arrest, and the UK Foreign Office, which said it was a "flagrant violation" of international law.

Hundreds of students gathered on Saturday outside the Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran to honor those killed in the fatal Ukrainian plane crash in Iran. The gathering, which was not approved by the authorities, resulted in a rally demanding the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for the Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane crash. Later, the police dispersed the protesters, who demonstratively tore the portrait of slain Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, who died as a result of the US drone strike in early January.