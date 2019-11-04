Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to Join Moscow Nonproliferation Conference - Embassy

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will participate in the nuclear nonproliferation conference in Moscow this week, the Iranian embassy in Russia said on Monday

The Moscow Nonproliferation Conference is set to take place from November 7-9. It will gather politicians, diplomats, and experts from around the world, who will discuss various aspects of the nuclear issue.

"Abbas Araghchi, our Foreign Ministry's deputy chief, will take part in that conference," the embassy wrote on Telegram.

It added that the diplomat would talk about the current state of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions, prompting criticism from its allies in Europe.

Tehran is currently engaged in the process of abandoning its commitments to the JCPOA.