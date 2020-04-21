UrduPoint.com
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Warns Of Possible New COVID-19 Pandemic Peak

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:46 PM

Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic could peak again in any country of the world, and states not to abandon precautionary measures even amid the flattening of the outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic could peak again in any country of the world, and states not to abandon precautionary measures even amid the flattening of the outbreak.

"Until further notice, the second, third and umpteenth peak is quite probable in the entire world, even in the countries that are apparently clean," Harirchi told reporters, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

Harirchi stated that that a downward trend in Iran's hardest-hit provinces of Qom and Gilan did not mean that the threat was eliminated, and precautionary measures should still be observed.

The deputy health minister also called on citizens to continue observing social distance and other health tips until a vaccine against the COVID-19 was available.

Iran has so far confirmed 84,802 COVID-19 cases and 5,297 fatalities. Meanwhile, a total of 60,965 people have recovered.

