Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Zamaninia Says Will Be Country's Temporary Envoy To OPEC

Sat 23rd May 2020 | 04:12 PM

Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Zamaninia Says Will Be Country's Temporary Envoy to OPEC

Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia said in an interview with S&P Global Platts energy news agency that he would be the country's temporary representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020)

Zamaninia is to replace Hossein Kazempour Ardebili, Iran's envoy to OPEC for the past seven years who passed away on May 16.

"I am now the ad hoc governor.

There was a meeting a few days ago, and we had to announce it to [OPEC]. There is a job and someone's got to do it. Both [oil minister Bijan Zanganeh] and I are actively searching to choose someone as governor, but at the same time, so long this choice has not been made, I will be caretaker," Zamaninia said on Friday.

According to the official, there are are currently seven-eight candidates, including from the country's Foreign Ministry, to the position.

