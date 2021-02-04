UrduPoint.com
Iranian Diplomat Says US Should Lift Sanctions As Sign Of Good Will To Renew JCPOA

Iranian Diplomat Says US Should Lift Sanctions as Sign of Good Will to Renew JCPOA

The United States should lift sanctions, previously imposed on Tehran, and provide a compensation for the damage, as a sign of good will to renew the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali sad on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The United States should lift sanctions, previously imposed on Tehran, and provide a compensation for the damage, as a sign of good will to renew the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali sad on Thursday.

"We hope that Americans will be able to reimburse Iran for the damage before the deadline expire ... The US must lift sanctions as the first step ... We are waiting for action, [Iranian] Foreign Minister [Mohammad Javad] Zarif has already said that we have heard slogans and statements, and now Americans must translate this into action," Jalali said at a press conference.

