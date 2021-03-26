UrduPoint.com
Fri 26th March 2021

Iranian Diplomat Stresses It Is Up to US to Make Next Move in JCPOA Negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Iran expects Washington to make the next move in negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and believes that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent statements are ill-considered and illogical, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier this week, Blinken expressed the belief that Iran should show readiness to cooperate within the nuclear deal, as "the ball is really in their court."

"I think this is an ill-considered statement, as it was the US who withdrew from the JCPOA, Iran never left the JCPOA.

We reduced a number of commitments, and our high-ranking responsible officials have repeatedly said that we will certainly implement our obligations if the sanctions are lifted," Jalali said.

According to Jalali, "it is logical that the one who left the international agreement ... must resume compliance with its obligations."

"The ball is in the US court, and the new US government cannot hide behind beautiful words and abscond from fulfilling its obligations, They must understand that the maximum pressure policy has failed," Jalali added.

