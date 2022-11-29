Iranian Diplomat to Discuss Regional, International Issues With Qatari Officials - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri left for Doha on Tuesday at the invitation of his Qatari counterpart, Iranian state-run Fars news agency reported.

According to the agency, during this visit, Bagheri will discuss bilateral relations between the two countries as well as a number of regional and international issues with Qatari officials.

In recent months, Iran has intensified efforts to boost cooperation with other middle-eastern countries, including Qatar. On October 14, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Qatar could become a platform for the export of Iranian goods to other countries, and on November 21, head of Iran's Power Generation and Transmission Company announced that Tehran is holding talks with Oman and Qatar on connecting power grids of the three countries using submarine cables.