Iranian Diplomat, UN Envoy Discuss US Sanctions On Syria

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

Iranian Diplomat, UN Envoy Discuss US Sanctions on Syria

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) A senior Iranian diplomat and the United Nations special envoy for Syria talked over the phone on Wednesday about the impact of sweeping US sanctions on Syria, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides underscored that consequences of unilateral sanctions on the people of Syria were of great concern," the press release read.

Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant to the Iranian foreign minister, and UN's Geir Pedersen agreed to ramp up relief aid to counteract the effect of the sanctions, which took effect on June 1. They target almost all sectors of the war-torn country's economy.

The two also discussed the work of Syria's constitutional committee and the upcoming virtual summit of Iran, Russia and Turkey on Syrian peace, which is part of the so-called Astana process.

