MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The Iranian Embassy in Moscow confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that former lawmaker Kazem Jalali would become the nation's new ambassador to Russia.

Jalali will replace Mehdi Sanaei, who had served in the position since 2013.

"Yes.

We confirm his appointment as the new ambassador," the embassy said, adding that the exact date of the start of his work would be specified later.

Iran's ISNA news agency reported on Sunday that members of parliament had met to decide on whether to accept Jalali's resignation. The motion passed in a 146-58 vote, with nine abstentions.