An official visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif to Turkey that was scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled, the press service of Iran's embassy in Ankara told Sputnik

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) An official visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif to Turkey that was scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled, the press service of Iran's embassy in Ankara told Sputnik.

"The visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif to Istanbul [on Tuesday], during which he was scheduled to meet with his Turkish and Qatari counterparts, has been canceled, and no other date has been set yet," the service said.

On Monday, media reported that Zarif would pay an official visit to Turkey to hold a meeting with Qatari and Turkish high-level diplomats � Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Mevlut Cavusoglu.