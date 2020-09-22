UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Embassy In Ankara Says Zarif's Visit To Istanbul Canceled, New Date To Be Set

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:06 PM

Iranian Embassy in Ankara Says Zarif's Visit to Istanbul Canceled, New Date to Be Set

An official visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif to Turkey that was scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled, the press service of Iran's embassy in Ankara told Sputnik

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) An official visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif to Turkey that was scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled, the press service of Iran's embassy in Ankara told Sputnik.

"The visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif to Istanbul [on Tuesday], during which he was scheduled to meet with his Turkish and Qatari counterparts, has been canceled, and no other date has been set yet," the service said.

On Monday, media reported that Zarif would pay an official visit to Turkey to hold a meeting with Qatari and Turkish high-level diplomats � Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Related Topics

Iran Turkey Visit Ankara Istanbul Media

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif confirms parliamentarians' meeting ..

15 minutes ago

Father and son jailed over bomb blast at Vietnam p ..

3 minutes ago

PAL to hold 3rd China South Asian Literature Forum ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Calls for Democratic Elections in Mali Foll ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Might Start Issuing 1-Year Visas to Foreign ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan launches phase-III trials for Covid-19 va ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.