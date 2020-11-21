UrduPoint.com
Iranian Embassy In Kabul Says Rocket Fell On Its Territory During Capital's Shelling

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:19 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Iranian embassy in Kabul said on Saturday that one of the rockets that hit the Afghan capital earlier in the day landed on the diplomatic mission's territory, adding that there were no casualties among the staff.

Earlier in the day, the 1TVNews broadcaster reported that 14 rockets exploded in different areas of central Kabul leaving five people killed and 21 others injured.

"One of the rockets fired this morning, landed at our Embassy compound. Fortunately, there were no casualties and all Embassy's staff are in good health," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

The embassy added that rocket shrapnel hit the main building of the embassy, also affecting other objects and equipment on the territory.

