Iranian Embassy In Ukraine Temporarily Moving To Moldova - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 08:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Iranian Ambassador to Ukraine Manouchehr Moradi said Iran's Embassy in Kiev is temporarily moving to Chisinau.

"Given the impossibility of carrying out the activities of the embassy in the city of Kiev, we decided on temporary location in the city of Chisinau - the capital of Moldova. This choice was made due to the fact that the country is close to Ukraine, and also due to the fact that the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Ukraine is the ambassador to Moldova," Moradi said in a video message posted by the embassy on Facebook.

The ambassador said the mission will continue to work with Iranians in Ukraine to solve their problems in connection with the situation in the country.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure only, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

