Iranian Energy Minister Delivers Message From President Rouhani to Doha - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian has arrived in Doha with a message from President Hassan Rouhani for Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Thani, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Monday.

During his visit, Ardakanian is also expected to meet with his Qatari counterpart as well as other political and economic officials, according to the news outlet.

He will also engage in planning for the upcoming meeting of the Iran-Qatar joint commission on economic cooperation, which will take place by the end of the year in Tehran.