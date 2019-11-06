UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Energy Ministry Says Hydroelectric Power Plant Commissioned In Country's Northwest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:13 PM

Iranian Energy Ministry Says Hydroelectric Power Plant Commissioned in Country's Northwest

Iran's Sardasht hydroelectric power plant was officially commissioned in northwestern Iran on Tuesday, the Energy Ministry said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Iran's Sardasht hydroelectric power plant was officially commissioned in northwestern Iran on Tuesday, the Energy Ministry said.

"The Sardasht hydroelectric power plant in Sardasht county of the West Azerbaijan province was put into operation in presence of the Iranian Parliament's Chairman and the Minister of Energy," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the total capacity of the plant's three units is 150 megawatts.

The Sardasht hydroelectric power plant is one of the largest in northwestern Iran. Its first unit was put into operation in July, and two others are expected to follow suit later.

The plant was launched in order to boost electricity generation from non-fossil fuel sources, such as hydroelectricity, and decrease harmful emissions.

Related Topics

Electricity Iran Parliament Azerbaijan July From

Recent Stories

Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi Takes Over Coastal ..

1 minute ago

Sindh 147 for three after Omair Bin Yousaf’s hal ..

8 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Agha, Zaryab, Ikhla ..

13 minutes ago

Xi, Macron back 'irreversible' Paris climate pact

5 minutes ago

Boeing 757 Makes Emergency Landing in China Due to ..

5 minutes ago

Trade war leaves both US and China worse off: UN e ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.