TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Iran's Sardasht hydroelectric power plant was officially commissioned in northwestern Iran on Tuesday, the Energy Ministry said.

"The Sardasht hydroelectric power plant in Sardasht county of the West Azerbaijan province was put into operation in presence of the Iranian Parliament's Chairman and the Minister of Energy," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the total capacity of the plant's three units is 150 megawatts.

The Sardasht hydroelectric power plant is one of the largest in northwestern Iran. Its first unit was put into operation in July, and two others are expected to follow suit later.

The plant was launched in order to boost electricity generation from non-fossil fuel sources, such as hydroelectricity, and decrease harmful emissions.