UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Engineering College Mourns Death Of 13 Students In Plane Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:58 PM

Iranian Engineering College Mourns Death of 13 Students in Plane Crash

Iran's Sharif University of Technology said Wednesday it had lost 13 students to the deadly plane crash in Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran's Sharif University of Technology said Wednesday it had lost 13 students to the deadly plane crash in Tehran.

"Our condolences to the Iranian nation and the bereaved families over the deaths of our compatriots and students of Sharif University in the heartbreaking crash of a Ukrainian airliner," the statement read.

The university published a list of 13 students, who lost their lives in this morning's crash of a Ukrainian Boeing-737 upon the takeoff from the Imam Khomeini airport.

Most of the victims are Iranians and Canadians. Others were Ukrainians, including all nine crew members, Swedes, Afghans, Germans and Brits. No one is expected to have survived.

Related Topics

Technology Iran Tehran Brits All From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE wins bronze medal in ice hockey tournament in ..

1 minute ago

Rumors about Kashmir bear no truth: AJK president

3 minutes ago

KP Govt to establish more zoos in major districts: ..

3 minutes ago

Gazprom Supplied 24 Billion Cubic Meters of Gas to ..

3 minutes ago

China 'concerned' about US-Iran tensions, calls fo ..

6 minutes ago

UNHCR, PPAF launch livelihood project to help refu ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.