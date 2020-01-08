Iranian Engineering College Mourns Death of 13 Students in Plane Crash

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran's Sharif University of Technology said Wednesday it had lost 13 students to the deadly plane crash in Tehran.

"Our condolences to the Iranian nation and the bereaved families over the deaths of our compatriots and students of Sharif University in the heartbreaking crash of a Ukrainian airliner," the statement read.

The university published a list of 13 students, who lost their lives in this morning's crash of a Ukrainian Boeing-737 upon the takeoff from the Imam Khomeini airport.

Most of the victims are Iranians and Canadians. Others were Ukrainians, including all nine crew members, Swedes, Afghans, Germans and Brits. No one is expected to have survived.