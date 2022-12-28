Iranian Engineers Start to Repair Russian Vessels for First Time - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Experts of the Iranian maritime industrial company "Sadra" have begun to repair a Russian bulk carrier in a port in the Caspian Sea, the Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Tasnim news agency, for the first time ever, a vessel from Russia has entered the Caspian complex of Sandra for repair works and modernization.

The media added that Iranian specialists, at the moment, were fixing damage on the bulk carrier received in a collision with ice on the Volga River.