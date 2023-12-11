Open Menu

Iranian Envoy Pays Farewell Call On Pakistan's Ambassador In Brussels

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Ambassador of Iran to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union G. Hossein Dehghani paid a farewell call on Pakistan's Ambassador Amna Baloch here in Brussels

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters relating to bilateral interests.

