Iranian Envoy Pays Farewell Call On Pakistan's Ambassador In Brussels
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 10:16 PM
BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Ambassador of Iran to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union G. Hossein Dehghani paid a farewell call on Pakistan's Ambassador Amna Baloch here in Brussels.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters relating to bilateral interests.