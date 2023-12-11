Ambassador of Iran to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union G. Hossein Dehghani paid a farewell call on Pakistan's Ambassador Amna Baloch here in Brussels

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters relating to bilateral interests.