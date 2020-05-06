UrduPoint.com
Iranian Envoy, Taliban Officials Discuss Current Situation In Afghanistan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:43 PM

Iranian Envoy, Taliban Officials Discuss Current Situation in Afghanistan - Reports

The Iranian foreign minister's assistant and special envoy for Afghanistan, Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian, held a telephone conversation with officials of the Taliban political bureau in Qatar on Wednesday, during which the sides discussed the peace process in Afghanistan and the joint response to the coronavirus pandemic, the IRNA official news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The Iranian foreign minister's assistant and special envoy for Afghanistan, Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian, held a telephone conversation with officials of the Taliban political bureau in Qatar on Wednesday, during which the sides discussed the peace process in Afghanistan and the joint response to the coronavirus pandemic, the IRNA official news agency reported.

According to the media outlet, Taherian has previously advised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other senior officials that an inclusive Afghan government should be formed.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban hit a roadblock last month after the warring parties failed to finalize the terms of a prisoner swap, agreed by the militants with the United States in February.

The Taliban group is demanding that the Afghan authorities release 5,000 prisoners on the basis of the peace deal. The Afghan government, in its turn, agreed to gradually release 1,500 prisoners.

In addition, the Afghan government has accused the Taliban of releasing civilians as part of the exchange, rather than military personnel who were named on lists submitted to the militant group.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan has registered 3,392 COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths and 458 recoveries. Coronavirus tallies are highest in Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh and Herat provinces.

