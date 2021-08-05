UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Iranian Ex-Presidential Candidate Zakani Elected Mayor of Tehran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Former Iranian presidential candidate Alireza Zakani was elected mayor of Tehran on Wednesday, Iranian media reported.

Zakani won the majority of votes in Tehran's Islamic City Council, which is the authority that picks the capital's mayors, the Fars news agency said.

The new Tehran mayor previously headed the research center of the Iranian parliament. While he did join the presidential race, Zakani ultimately withdrew his candidacy, pledging his vote to the eventual winner, Ebrahim Raisi.

Iran held its presidential election on June 18, which resulted in Raisi emerging victorious with roughly 62% of the vote.

