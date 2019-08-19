Iranian, Finnish Foreign Ministers Discuss INSTEX Trade Mechanism - Tehran

The Iranian and Finnish foreign ministers met in Helsinki on Monday to discuss the INSTEX trade mechanism that was set up by the European Union in an effort to save their nuclear deal with Tehran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The Iranian and Finnish foreign ministers met in Helsinki on Monday to discuss the INSTEX trade mechanism that was set up by the European Union in an effort to save their nuclear deal with Tehran

Javad Zarif and Pekka Haavisto talked about "the latest developments related to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), particularly the necessity for the full operation of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX)," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

They also discussed maritime security in the Persian Gulf. Zarif underscored that Iran had the longest coastline in the Gulf and "is highly prepared and has a great capacity for ensuring the region's security."

The Finnish diplomat raised concerns about shipping in the region in light of the detention of the UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran last month.

"Finland has been assisting the Latvian citizen who is part of the crew. We made an appeal for the release of the crew and the vessel," Haavisto was quoted as saying at a press conference by his ministry.

The Iranian ministry said that the fate of the Iranian tanker captured near Gibraltar was also on the agenda.

Iran-flagged Adrian Darya 1, former known as Grace 1, was impounded in July on suspicion of carrying oil to Syria in breach of the EU sanctions. The ship was ordered to be released last week and is heading for Greece. Iran said it was considering a naval escort after the United States made a last-minute request to detain it.