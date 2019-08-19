UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian, Finnish Foreign Ministers Discuss INSTEX Trade Mechanism - Tehran

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:09 PM

Iranian, Finnish Foreign Ministers Discuss INSTEX Trade Mechanism - Tehran

The Iranian and Finnish foreign ministers met in Helsinki on Monday to discuss the INSTEX trade mechanism that was set up by the European Union in an effort to save their nuclear deal with Tehran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The Iranian and Finnish foreign ministers met in Helsinki on Monday to discuss the INSTEX trade mechanism that was set up by the European Union in an effort to save their nuclear deal with Tehran.

Javad Zarif and Pekka Haavisto talked about "the latest developments related to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), particularly the necessity for the full operation of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX)," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

They also discussed maritime security in the Persian Gulf. Zarif underscored that Iran had the longest coastline in the Gulf and "is highly prepared and has a great capacity for ensuring the region's security."

The Finnish diplomat raised concerns about shipping in the region in light of the detention of the UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran last month.

"Finland has been assisting the Latvian citizen who is part of the crew. We made an appeal for the release of the crew and the vessel," Haavisto was quoted as saying at a press conference by his ministry.

The Iranian ministry said that the fate of the Iranian tanker captured near Gibraltar was also on the agenda.

Iran-flagged Adrian Darya 1, former known as Grace 1, was impounded in July on suspicion of carrying oil to Syria in breach of the EU sanctions. The ship was ordered to be released last week and is heading for Greece. Iran said it was considering a naval escort after the United States made a last-minute request to detain it.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Nuclear European Union Oil Helsinki Gibraltar Tehran United States Finland Greece July

Recent Stories

Forty bouts decided in Independence Day dangal

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 19 A ..

1 minute ago

Police constable killed in an armed attack at Jams ..

1 minute ago

Merkel, Johnson to Discuss Bilateral Relations at ..

1 minute ago

Labour Leader Says UK Gov't Plans to Use No-Deal B ..

36 minutes ago

Higher Committee set up to implement landmark Huma ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.