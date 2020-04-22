Iranian Firm Receives Request for Ventilator Exports from Russia, Spain, Italy - Reports

Tehran has received requests from Italy, Russia and Spain to purchase Iranian-made ventilators for treating COVID-19 patients, the Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a domestic manufacturer

"Before the coronavirus outbreak, we exported ventilators to Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Baku, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belgium, etc. Due to the outbreak, our priority is supplying Iran's domestic need for ventilators, but there are some new requests from Russia, Italy and Spain," Ahmad Behfar-Moghaddam, the CEO of the Iranian company, told the outlet.

According to Behfar-Moghaddam, the ventilators produced in Iran are twice as cheap as those made abroad.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif waived the United States' proposal to provide Iran with ventilators, saying that his country would itself be ready to export the devices in several months.

As of Tuesday, Iran has reported close to 85,000 COVID-19 cases, including 5,297 fatalities.