Iranian FM visits Moscow for talks on ties, latest developments

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Moscow on Tuesday for talks on mutual ties as well as the latest regional and international developments, state tv reported.

During his one-day visit to Moscow, Zarif is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov as well as other senior officials of the northern neighbor to exchange views on the issues of mutual interest.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said his country is interested in buying new weapons from Russia to enhance its defense capabilities, Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday.

"We will hold consultations with Russia on what we need to enhance our defense capabilities ... Russia is our priority partner in this sense," Jalali was quoted as saying.