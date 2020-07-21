UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian FM Visits Moscow For Talks On Ties, Latest Developments

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:11 PM

Iranian FM visits Moscow for talks on ties, latest developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Moscow on Tuesday for talks on mutual ties as well as the latest regional and international developments, state TV reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Moscow on Tuesday for talks on mutual ties as well as the latest regional and international developments, state tv reported.

During his one-day visit to Moscow, Zarif is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov as well as other senior officials of the northern neighbor to exchange views on the issues of mutual interest.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said his country is interested in buying new weapons from Russia to enhance its defense capabilities, Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday.

"We will hold consultations with Russia on what we need to enhance our defense capabilities ... Russia is our priority partner in this sense," Jalali was quoted as saying.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Visit Tehran TV From

Recent Stories

13 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

15 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

21 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo enhances export control compliance wi ..

44 minutes ago

Malaysia urged to halt 'barbaric' caning of Rohing ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.