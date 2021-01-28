MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif advised US Secretary of State Antony Blinken not to lose sight of the failure of policy of the former US President Donald Trump toward Tehran and to take the initiative to improve relations.

"The US violated JCPOA, blocked food/medicine to Iranians, punished adherence to UNSCR 2231. Throughout that sordid mess, Iran abided by JCPOA, only took foreseen remedial measures. Now, who should take 1st step? Never forget Trump's maximum failure," Zarif wrote on Twitter, referring to Blinken.

On Thursday, Blinken said that the US would return to the nuclear deal with Iran if the Islamic Republic did the same.

The White House earlier announced the intention of President Joe Biden to discuss with allies plans for negotiations with Iran.

Tehran stated that negotiations with the United States are not part of Iran's agenda, and any progress in this direction depends on Washington's practical steps, including the lifting of sanctions.

In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The agreement provided for the lifting of sanctions in exchange for curbing Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reinstated the sanctions against Tehran.

In 2019, Iran announced a phased reduction of its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges, and the level of uranium enrichment.