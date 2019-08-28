(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif assessed on Wednesday his talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Foreign Minister Taro Kono as constructive.

Zarif arrived in Japan's Yokohama following up his Sunday trip to Beijing. He met with Kono on Tuesday and with Abe on Wednesday. After Japan, Iran's top diplomat will travel to Malaysia.

"In Japan, on 2nd leg of Asia visit. Met with FM @konotaromp & PM @AbeShinzo. Constructive talks on furthering excellent mutual ties, reducing tensions in Persian Gulf & preserving benefits of JCPOA [Iran nuclear deal] for the Iranian people," Zarif said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Zarif had assured Abe that his country did not seek to raise tensions in the middle East.

Tensions grew in the region after the United States withdrew from the multilateral nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, which retaliated by scrapping some of its commitments. The situation further escalated over recent months following a series of attacks on commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, for which Washington and its allies have blamed Iran. Tehran has adamantly refuted all accusations.