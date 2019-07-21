Iranian Foreign Minister Blames US for Unilateralism, Collapse of Nuclear Deal

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in his speech in Venezuela on Saturday accused the United States of pursuing a policy of unilateralism and breakdown of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as Iran nuclear deal

Zarif is currently in the Venezuelan capital Caracas to attend the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of Non-Aligned Movement of states that are not part of any collective defense pact in interest of any major power.

"My country is at the forefront of resisting the US new unilateral tendencies, which includes outright economic terrorism. Our sincere efforts to address the concern about our nuclear peaceful program, though baseless, is one among many victims of new unilateralism. The US administration is defeating the Iran nuclear deal, despite the investment the whole world made to bring it about. And in the process it has not only breached the relevant [UN] Security Council resolution, but also ironically sanctioned those who try to abide by it," Zarif said.

He added that new wave of Washington's extreme unilateral adventurism is a major risk for all states in one way or another.

He stressed the fundamental importance of maintaining a law-based international order.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the JCPOA and imposed several consecutive rounds of economic sanctions on Iran. A year later, Tehran announced its own decision to partially suspend obligations under the deal and giving the other signatories ” France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union ” 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran. As the deadline expired, Iran said it would begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, set in the JCPOA, warning to gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.