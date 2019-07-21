UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Foreign Minister Blames US For Unilateralism, Collapse Of Nuclear Deal

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 12:20 AM

Iranian Foreign Minister Blames US for Unilateralism, Collapse of Nuclear Deal

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in his speech in Venezuela on Saturday accused the United States of pursuing a policy of unilateralism and breakdown of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as Iran nuclear deal

Zarif is currently in the Venezuelan capital Caracas to attend the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of Non-Aligned Movement of states that are not part of any collective defense pact in interest of any major power.

"My country is at the forefront of resisting the US new unilateral tendencies, which includes outright economic terrorism. Our sincere efforts to address the concern about our nuclear peaceful program, though baseless, is one among many victims of new unilateralism. The US administration is defeating the Iran nuclear deal, despite the investment the whole world made to bring it about. And in the process it has not only breached the relevant [UN] Security Council resolution, but also ironically sanctioned those who try to abide by it," Zarif said.

He added that new wave of Washington's extreme unilateral adventurism is a major risk for all states in one way or another.

He stressed the fundamental importance of maintaining a law-based international order.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the JCPOA and imposed several consecutive rounds of economic sanctions on Iran. A year later, Tehran announced its own decision to partially suspend obligations under the deal and giving the other signatories ” France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union ” 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran. As the deadline expired, Iran said it would begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, set in the JCPOA, warning to gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

Related Topics

Resolution World Exports Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Oil Trump Germany Tehran Caracas United Kingdom United States Venezuela Turkish Lira May 2018 All From

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

3 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabiâ€™s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

5 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

5 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

5 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

5 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.