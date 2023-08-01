Iranian Foreign Minister Calls for Collective Responsibility for Anti-Islamic Protests

(@FahadShabbir)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has called for a collective responsibility and international criminalization of the Muslim holy book desecration after continuous anti-Quran protests in Sweden and Denmark, warning that the demonstrations might cause degradation in diplomatic ties

"The recent bitter events in Sweden and Denmark call for a collective responsibility on the part of Islamic countries to exert pressure on European governments to swiftly put an end to such provocative actions and hold the perpetrators accountable and punish them within the framework of the law," Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim after a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation held on Monday.

The Iranian foreign minister also urged the OIC's legal agency to urgently address the issue of developing strategies on criminalizing anti-Islamic acts at national, regional, and international levels both in real and virtual space, the news agency reported.

Amirabdollahian added that Islamic governments and Muslim community might reduce the diplomatic relations level, severe the ties or impose sanctions against those countries offending the religious norms in case of repetition of such moves, according to the report.

Over the recent weeks, multiple Quran burning demonstrations took place in Denmark and Sweden. On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which a copy of the Quran was burned. A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January.

Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue them notes of protest. The Quran-burning demonstrations in Sweden was also one of the reasons cited by Turkey for blocking Stockholm's accession to NATO.