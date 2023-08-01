Open Menu

Iranian Foreign Minister Calls For Collective Responsibility For Anti-Islamic Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Calls for Collective Responsibility for Anti-Islamic Protests

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has called for a collective responsibility and international criminalization of the Muslim holy book desecration after continuous anti-Quran protests in Sweden and Denmark, warning that the demonstrations might cause degradation in diplomatic ties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has called for a collective responsibility and international criminalization of the Muslim holy book desecration after continuous anti-Quran protests in Sweden and Denmark, warning that the demonstrations might cause degradation in diplomatic ties.

"The recent bitter events in Sweden and Denmark call for a collective responsibility on the part of Islamic countries to exert pressure on European governments to swiftly put an end to such provocative actions and hold the perpetrators accountable and punish them within the framework of the law," Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim after a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation held on Monday.

The Iranian foreign minister also urged the OIC's legal agency to urgently address the issue of developing strategies on criminalizing anti-Islamic acts at national, regional, and international levels both in real and virtual space, the news agency reported.

Amirabdollahian added that Islamic governments and Muslim community might reduce the diplomatic relations level, severe the ties or impose sanctions against those countries offending the religious norms in case of repetition of such moves, according to the report.

Over the recent weeks, multiple Quran burning demonstrations took place in Denmark and Sweden. On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which a copy of the Quran was burned. A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January.

Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue them notes of protest. The Quran-burning demonstrations in Sweden was also one of the reasons cited by Turkey for blocking Stockholm's accession to NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Protest Turkey Stockholm Sweden Denmark January June Mosque Muslim OIC

Recent Stories

ESD PROVIDES EMERGENCY CARE TO 308232 VICTIMS IN J ..

ESD PROVIDES EMERGENCY CARE TO 308232 VICTIMS IN JULY PES PROVIDES RESCUE SERVIC ..

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Deputy Ruler forms Sharjah Cultural Chess ..

Sharjah Deputy Ruler forms Sharjah Cultural Chess Club board

57 minutes ago
 Imran Niazi records his statement in Toshakhana cr ..

Imran Niazi records his statement in Toshakhana criminal case

45 minutes ago
 European stock markets drop, dollar firms

European stock markets drop, dollar firms

45 minutes ago
 MOITT to establish health incubation center, scie ..

MOITT to establish health incubation center, science technology park in KU: Fe ..

45 minutes ago
 LWCA to look after Multan WCA till cabinet approva ..

LWCA to look after Multan WCA till cabinet approval of WCHAA law

5 minutes ago
Senator Qadir declares Pakistan's future as bright ..

Senator Qadir declares Pakistan's future as bright under CPEC project

5 minutes ago
 Our social responsibility to play role in unison f ..

Our social responsibility to play role in unison for country’s economy: COAS

2 hours ago
 Indonesia's inflation eases to 3.08 pct in July

Indonesia's inflation eases to 3.08 pct in July

5 minutes ago
 Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas chal ..

Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging formation of full cour ..

3 hours ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

5 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 90 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 90 paisa against US Dollar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World