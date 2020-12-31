Iranian Foreign Minister Calls for Ending Era of 'Contempt' for Law in New Year Message

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Thursday called for ending an "era of contempt" for law and multilateralism in his new year address on Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020)

"As we end a year of anguish, let us hope for new beginnings in the coming year, ending the insane era of contempt for law and multilateralism�a four-year one that caused so much bloodshed, terror & cruelty," Zarif tweeted and wished readers a peaceful and healthy new year.

Relations between Tehran and Washington have considerably deteriorated during the four-year term of US President Donald Trump who will be replaced by President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.