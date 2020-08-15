UrduPoint.com
Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Israel, UAE Peace Deal Betrayal Of Palestinian Cause

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:16 AM

Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Israel, UAE Peace Deal Betrayal of Palestinian Cause

The Iranian foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has called Thursday's US-brokered peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates a betrayal of the Palestinian cause

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Iranian foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has called Thursday's US-brokered peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

"We are confident that this treacherous step will not affect the resistance of the Palestinian people and the resistance movement. Instead, it will result in the increase of the disgust felt by the inhabitants of the region and Palestine towards a policy that is directed against the aspirations of Palestine," Zarif said during phone talks with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, according to a press release published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Palestine's Hamas and Fatah factions have already expressed their disapproval of the agreement, which envisages the "full normalization" of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Under the terms of the deal, Israel will postpone its plans to annex territory in the West Bank.

Salman Herfi, Palestine's ambassador to France, told Sputnik on Friday that Palestine has urged other Arab states to reconsider their support for the deal.

Israel and the UAE will also look to sign several agreements in the coming weeks that could lead to the mutual establishment of embassies and the creation of direct flights between both countries.

