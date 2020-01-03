Iranian Foreign Minister Calls US Killing of Soleimani 'Act of International Terrorism'

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described on Friday the US strikes in Baghdad that killed Commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, as an act of international terrorism.

"The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani”THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda [all three groups are banned in Russia] et al”is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation.

The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," Zarif wrote on his Twitter page.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the strikes had left seven people dead, including Soleimani and two senior members of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces: militia's deputy head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and head of protocol Mohammed Jabri.

The US Department of Defense said that the strikes had been carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump and were aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans."