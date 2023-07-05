Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Visit to Baku Opportunity to Develop Neighborhood Policy

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abollahian called a visit to Azerbaijan an opportunity to develop neighborhood policy in the region

Earlier, Azerbaijani media reported that Iran's top diplomat arrived in Baku on Tuesday to attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries.

"I arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries. Due to the diversity of the member countries, the Non-Aligned Movement has a special opportunity to strengthen multilateralism and common thinking to solve new global problems. In addition, this visit will be an opportunity for consideration and development of the neighborhood policy in the region," Amir-Abdollahian wrote on Twitter.