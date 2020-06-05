UrduPoint.com
Iranian Foreign Minister Confirms Exchange Of Prisoners Between Tehran, Washington

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) An exchange of prisoners has taken place between Washington and Tehran that will see Majid Taheri, who was jailed for violating US sanctions on Iran, head to Tehran in exchange for US Navy veteran Michael White, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Thursday.

"Pleased that Dr. Majid Taheri and Mr. White will soon be joining their families. Prof. Sirous Asgari was happily reunited with his family on Weds. This can happen for all prisoners. No need for cherry picking. Iranian hostages held in - and on behalf of - the US should come home," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that White had boarded a Swiss plane and left Tehran after being freed by the Iranian authorities.

White was detained in 2018 and was later convicted on charges of insulting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and sentenced to 13 years in prison. The US citizen was released on a medical furlough in March amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and took refuge in the Swiss Embassy in Tehran.

Both Taheri, a medical professional, and Asgari, a scientist, were serving time in US prisons for breaching Washington's sanctions on Tehran. Iranian officials announced on Tuesday that Asgari, who has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus disease, was en route to Iran.

