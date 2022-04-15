Iranian Foreign Minister Criticizes Israeli Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has condemned the actions of the Israeli police in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and expressed his support for the Hamas movement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society announced that over 150 Palestinians had been hospitalized after clashes with the Israeli police at Al-Aqsa. The police raided the mosque, which is the third holiest site in islam, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear gas to control the crowd.

"He (Amirabdollahian) referred to the Zionist regime's action in attacking the worshipers and desecrating Al-Aqsa Mosque as the negative effects of normalizing relations by a few Arab-Islamic countries with the fake Israeli regime," the ministry said in a statement on the minister's phone conversation with the head of Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.

Amirabdollahian stated that Hamas finds itself at its strongest while Israel is at its weakest, adding that "the Islamic Republic of Iran supports formation of an integrated Palestinian government in Palestine with Holy Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital."

The Sunni militant organization of Hamas controls Palestine's Gaza Strip and is in a protracted conflict with Israel. It has been declared a terrorist organization in Israel, the United States, Canada, Japan, the European Union and Australia.