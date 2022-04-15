UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Minister Criticizes Israeli Raid On Al-Aqsa Mosque In Jerusalem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Criticizes Israeli Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has condemned the actions of the Israeli police in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and expressed his support for the Hamas movement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has condemned the actions of the Israeli police in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and expressed his support for the Hamas movement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society announced that over 150 Palestinians had been hospitalized after clashes with the Israeli police at Al-Aqsa. The police raided the mosque, which is the third holiest site in islam, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear gas to control the crowd.

"He (Amirabdollahian) referred to the Zionist regime's action in attacking the worshipers and desecrating Al-Aqsa Mosque as the negative effects of normalizing relations by a few Arab-Islamic countries with the fake Israeli regime," the ministry said in a statement on the minister's phone conversation with the head of Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.

Amirabdollahian stated that Hamas finds itself at its strongest while Israel is at its weakest, adding that "the Islamic Republic of Iran supports formation of an integrated Palestinian government in Palestine with Holy Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital."

The Sunni militant organization of Hamas controls Palestine's Gaza Strip and is in a protracted conflict with Israel. It has been declared a terrorist organization in Israel, the United States, Canada, Japan, the European Union and Australia.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Australia Israel Palestine Iran Canada Gaza European Union Jerusalem Japan United States SITE Gas Mosque Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Herd Immunity in Russia Stands at 45.2% - ..

COVID-19 Herd Immunity in Russia Stands at 45.2% - Portal

36 seconds ago
 Two Ukrainian Neptune Missiles Hit, Sunk Russian G ..

Two Ukrainian Neptune Missiles Hit, Sunk Russian Guided Missile Cruiser Moskva - ..

3 minutes ago
 NEPRA expresses deep concern over closure of power ..

NEPRA expresses deep concern over closure of power plants

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister condoles martyrdom of army troops i ..

Prime Minister condoles martyrdom of army troops in N Waziristan terror attack

3 minutes ago
 Le Pen Wants to End French Military Cooperation Wi ..

Le Pen Wants to End French Military Cooperation With Germany

11 minutes ago
 Over 8.312m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.312m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.