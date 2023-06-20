Iranian Foreign Minister Leaves for Doha to Hold Talks With Qatari Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abollahian left for Doha on Monday evening, where he will meet with a number of senior Qatari officials, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian flew from Tehran to Doha as head of the delegation to meet and hold talks with senior Qatari officials," the ministry said.

Urgent bilateral, regional and international issues are on the agenda, it said.