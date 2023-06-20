Iranian Foreign Minister Meets With Emir of Qatar to Discuss Consular, Economic Issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during his visit to Qatar on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during his visit to Qatar on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

"During his first official tour of the Persian Gulf region, the foreign minister of our country Amirabdollahian held talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani," the ministry said on Telegram-channel.

The two sides exchanges opinions on topics of mutual interest on the bilateral, regional and international agendas. This included consular issues, including the situation around Iranian prisoners in Qatar, as well as economic cooperation, trade and transport cooperation, especially with regard to sea and ports logistics.

Last week, Iranian Central Bank governor Mohammad Reza Farzin visited Qatar and met with the country's senior banking officials to discuss monetary, banking and economic cooperation.