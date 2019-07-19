Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has speculated that poor advice is behind US President Donald Trump's decision to exert pressure for the purposes of getting a better nuclear agreement to replace the 2015 deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has speculated that poor advice is behind US President Donald Trump's decision to exert pressure for the purposes of getting a better nuclear agreement to replace the 2015 deal.

"Well, I believe that President Trump does not want war. He believes he is trying to get a better deal through pressure. If he has been advised that is how to get a better deal, I think he has been misadvised � or ill-advised. Whichever you like," Zarif told The National Interest.

Earlier this week, Zarif told NBC that while Trump did not want the war with Iran, the people surrounding him did.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran are gradually escalating and at risk of transforming into something more dangerous than just a diplomatic spat.

The starting point of the crisis was May 2018, when the United States abruptly pulled out of the landmark Iran nuclear deal, a decision that raised eyebrows even among its allies.

What followed were extensive US sanctions targeting Iran's defense, economy and aviation sectors, resulting in Tehran announcing its partial withdrawal from the deal in May. Tehran gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement. The deadline expired earlier in July, after which Tehran said that it was prepared to begin enriching uranium beyond the limit of 3.67 percent set out in the deal. On July 8, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said that Iran had brought its uranium enrichment level to 4.5 percent.