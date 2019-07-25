Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visits Senegal for talks on bilateral ties

Visits Senegal For Talks On Bilateral Ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Senegal on Thursday for talks on bilateral relations, Tasnim news agency reported.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Zarif will hold talks with officials of the West African country in diverse political and economic fields.

During his one-day trip, Zarif is scheduled to meet the president, parliament speaker and foreign minister of Senegal.

Senegal is the fourth leg of Zarif's tour after his participation in an annual UN meeting in New York last week. He has already visited Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia.