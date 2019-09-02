Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Rules Out Possibility of Renegotiating JCPOA

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif ruled out on Monday the possibility of renegotiating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, also praising Russia and China for their effort aimed at preserving the pact

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif ruled out on Monday the possibility of renegotiating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, also praising Russia and China for their effort aimed at preserving the pact.

"It is not about renegotiating JCPOA because, as you and I know probably better than anybody else, because both of us were involved in these negotiations from the very beginning, it is impossible to open this Pandora box and close it again," Zarif said at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"The nature of our relations with Russia and China is different from our relations with the ... other participants of the JCPOA because we believe that Iran, Russia and China have never stopped cooperating ... So we consider Russia and China as partners that have ... held strong positions and who contribute to the continued survival of the JCPOA," Zarif added.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed regret over European signatories' failure to take necessary action to fulfill their obligations under the deal.

"And that is why we have had to continue our conversations with them, including [during] my to visits to France, in order to make sure that the Europeans will be able to implement their obligations under the JCPOA," Zarif noted.

The JCPOA, signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union, required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the deal and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran. Exactly a year later, Tehran announced its decision to partially suspend its JCPOA obligations and give the other signatories a deadline of 60 days to save the accord.