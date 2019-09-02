UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Rules Out Possibility Of Renegotiating JCPOA

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:03 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Rules Out Possibility of Renegotiating JCPOA

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif ruled out on Monday the possibility of renegotiating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, also praising Russia and China for their effort aimed at preserving the pact

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif ruled out on Monday the possibility of renegotiating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, also praising Russia and China for their effort aimed at preserving the pact.

"It is not about renegotiating JCPOA because, as you and I know probably better than anybody else, because both of us were involved in these negotiations from the very beginning, it is impossible to open this Pandora box and close it again," Zarif said at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"The nature of our relations with Russia and China is different from our relations with the ... other participants of the JCPOA because we believe that Iran, Russia and China have never stopped cooperating ... So we consider Russia and China as partners that have ... held strong positions and who contribute to the continued survival of the JCPOA," Zarif added.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed regret over European signatories' failure to take necessary action to fulfill their obligations under the deal.

"And that is why we have had to continue our conversations with them, including [during] my to visits to France, in order to make sure that the Europeans will be able to implement their obligations under the JCPOA," Zarif noted.

The JCPOA, signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union, required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the deal and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran. Exactly a year later, Tehran announced its decision to partially suspend its JCPOA obligations and give the other signatories a deadline of 60 days to save the accord.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Moscow Russia China Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States May 2015 2018 From

Recent Stories

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatens Bre ..

5 minutes ago

UN orders Bosnia to compensate wartime rape victim ..

5 minutes ago

5 held for doing wheelie in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson threatens Brexit purge in pivotal we ..

3 minutes ago

Karachi likely to receive thunder rain on Tuesday

3 minutes ago

No deal, Brexit delay or an election? UK's options ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.