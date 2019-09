Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Says Will Meet UN Special Envoy for Syria in Tehran on Tuesday

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that he would hold on Tuesday a meeting with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that he would hold on Tuesday a meeting with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Tehran.

Pedersen said on August 29 that he would soon pay a visit to the middle Eastern nation.

"I'll have a brief stop in Tehran tomorrow before my new [trip to] Asia, I'm going to Bangladesh and Indonesia. During my brief stop in Tehran, I'll hold a meeting with Pedersen in the second half of the day, if my schedule does not change and Pedersen's schedule does not change," Zarif said at a press conference, held after his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.