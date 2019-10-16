(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday urged Turkey to end its operation in the north of Syria.

The Iranian foreign minister said that all the relevant concerns in the border region of the two countries should be addressed through Adana agreement. He also called for the protections of civilians against any "unnecessary suffering." Based on Adana agreement, Syria is committed to rejecting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is considered as a terror group by Turkey, EU and the United States, and to prohibiting its operation against Turkey from Syrian soil.

Damascus would cooperate with Ankara in taking measures to assure that the PKK would no longer be welcome in Syria, according to the Adana agreement.

Following recent U.S. withdrawal from northern Syria, Turkish soldiers have launched an assault on Kurdish fighters, whom Turkey considers as "terrorists" in northern Syria.