Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Pay Visit to Beijing on Tuesday After Visiting Moscow

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Beijing on Tuesday, just one day after his visit to Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Beijing on Tuesday, just one day after his visit to Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said.

Lavrov and Zarif are expected to discuss the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Syria and the Persian Gulf, and bilateral energy cooperation later in the day.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay an official visit to China on December 31, at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi," Geng said at a briefing on Monday.

He added that Zarif and Wang would hold talks, focusing on the "Iranian nuclear problem and other matters of mutual interest.

"

"China and Iran intend to make joint effort toward maintaining sustainable development of the bilateral relations, preserving the JCPOA, and ensuring peace and stability in the Persian Gulf," Geng added.

The spokesman also said that the details regarding Zarif's visit and talks with the Chinese foreign minister would be revealed later.

When asked whether Lavrov and Wang planned to hold a phone conversation to discuss the results of Zarif's visits to Moscow and Beijing, Geng said only that Russia and China maintained close contact on the JCPOA and other international matters.