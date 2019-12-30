UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif To Pay Visit To Beijing On Tuesday After Visiting Moscow -

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 01:46 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Pay Visit to Beijing on Tuesday After Visiting Moscow -

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Beijing on Tuesday, just one day after his visit to Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Beijing on Tuesday, just one day after his visit to Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said.

Lavrov and Zarif are expected to discuss the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Syria and the Persian Gulf, and bilateral energy cooperation later in the day.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay an official visit to China on December 31, at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi," Geng said at a briefing on Monday.

He added that Zarif and Wang would hold talks, focusing on the "Iranian nuclear problem and other matters of mutual interest.

"

"China and Iran intend to make joint effort toward maintaining sustainable development of the bilateral relations, preserving the JCPOA, and ensuring peace and stability in the Persian Gulf," Geng added.

The spokesman also said that the details regarding Zarif's visit and talks with the Chinese foreign minister would be revealed later.

When asked whether Lavrov and Wang planned to hold a phone conversation to discuss the results of Zarif's visits to Moscow and Beijing, Geng said only that Russia and China maintained close contact on the JCPOA and other international matters.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Moscow Russia China Nuclear Visit Beijing December

Recent Stories

Moscow Warns Russians About Evacuation in Southeas ..

45 seconds ago

European stock markets dip at open

47 seconds ago

Oxygen Leak in Cockpit Caused 2016 EgyptAir Plane ..

49 seconds ago

Govt emphasizing to strengthen national economy: P ..

55 seconds ago

Cebu Pacific boosts its fleet with Airbus A320NEO ..

35 minutes ago

Kashmir blockade enters 148th day today

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.