Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Arrives In Damascus To Discuss Astana Summit With Syrian Officials - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 02:09 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus to discuss the next Astana meeting on the Syrian crisis, and other international issues with the country's officials, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus to discuss the next Astana meeting on the Syrian crisis, and other international issues with the country's officials, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Monday.

On Sunday, Mousavi said that Zarif would discuss with Syrian President Bashar Assad and Foreign Minister Walid Muallem bilateral relations, recent developments in the region, as well as fighting against armed terrorist groups, and political changes.

This is Zarif's first foreign visit in almost two months since the beginning of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The last trilateral Astana summit under the mediation of Russia, Turkey and Iran was held in December 2019, during which the three ceasefire guarantors reaffirmed the importance of preserving Syria's sovereignty and the implementation of the 1998 Adana agreement between Turkey and Syria, which allows Turkish troops to temporarily enter Syria as far as 5 kilometers (3 miles) to fight the militant Kurdistan Workers' Party.

