UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Tells Assad Of Upcoming Iran-Russia-Turkey Talks On Syria

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Tells Assad of Upcoming Iran-Russia-Turkey Talks on Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Syrian President Bashar Assad of upcoming consultations of Iran, Russia, and Turkey on Syria, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Syrian President Bashar Assad of upcoming consultations of Iran, Russia, and Turkey on Syria, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"Zarif ...

told the Syrian president that there would soon be consultations of Iran, Turkey, and Russia the guarantors of the Astana process and discussed the situation in Syria with him, including constitutional committee, Idlib and the political process," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Astana Idlib

Recent Stories

Bavaria to Make Wearing Masks in Public Places Man ..

57 seconds ago

God, not masks: Magufuli's Tanzania is an outlier ..

58 seconds ago

Two drug peddlers arrested in Bahawalpur

49 seconds ago

22 schemes of SDGAP approved by District Developme ..

50 seconds ago

UN seeks $90 mn for Mideast children as virus deep ..

52 seconds ago

China's Wu Lei thanks medical staff after coronavi ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.