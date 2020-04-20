Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Tells Assad of Upcoming Iran-Russia-Turkey Talks on Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Syrian President Bashar Assad of upcoming consultations of Iran, Russia, and Turkey on Syria, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Syrian President Bashar Assad of upcoming consultations of Iran, Russia, and Turkey on Syria, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"Zarif ...

told the Syrian president that there would soon be consultations of Iran, Turkey, and Russia the guarantors of the Astana process and discussed the situation in Syria with him, including constitutional committee, Idlib and the political process," the ministry said.