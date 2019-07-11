UrduPoint.com
Iranian Foreign Minister Refutes Claims That Iran's Boats Tried To Seize UK Oil Tanker

Sumaira FH 33 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:30 AM

Iranian Foreign Minister Refutes Claims That Iran's Boats Tried to Seize UK Oil Tanker

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif refuted on Thursday Washington's claims that five Iranian boats had attempted to seize UK oil tanker British Heritage in the Persian Gulf

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif refuted on Thursday Washington's claims that five Iranian boats had attempted to seize UK oil tanker British Heritage in the Persian Gulf.

Reports in US media emerged early on Thursday that the boats of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, seen as a terrorist organization by the United States, had attempted on Wednesday to impede British Herigate's passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

"What they say is aimed at escalating tensions. These claims cost nothing," Zarif said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

Your Thoughts and Comments

