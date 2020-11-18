(@FahadShabbir)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has reiterated Tehran's support for the ongoing Afghan peace process during a meeting with Afghanistan's deputy foreign minister for political affairs Meerwais Nab, Iran's Tasnim news agency reports on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has reiterated Tehran's support for the ongoing Afghan peace process during a meeting with Afghanistan's deputy foreign minister for political affairs Meerwais Nab, Iran's Tasnim news agency reports on Wednesday.

During the talks, which were held in Tehran, Zarif told Nab that Iran was committed to signing a comprehensive cooperation deal with Afghanistan, the agency reported.

Zarif was also said to have expressed Iran's belief that the Afghan peace process would benefit from the participation of other groups within the country's government.

Afghanistan's Nab stated his country's appreciation for Iran's support of the peace process, the agency said.

Negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban got underway in the Qatari capital, Doha, on September 12. Both parties have stated their desire to reach a secure and lasting ceasefire in Afghanistan, although a surge in violence has been observed in the country since the talks began.