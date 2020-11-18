UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Foreign Minister Reiterates Tehran's Support For Afghan Peace Process - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 07:22 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Reiterates Tehran's Support for Afghan Peace Process - Reports

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has reiterated Tehran's support for the ongoing Afghan peace process during a meeting with Afghanistan's deputy foreign minister for political affairs Meerwais Nab, Iran's Tasnim news agency reports on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has reiterated Tehran's support for the ongoing Afghan peace process during a meeting with Afghanistan's deputy foreign minister for political affairs Meerwais Nab, Iran's Tasnim news agency reports on Wednesday.

During the talks, which were held in Tehran, Zarif told Nab that Iran was committed to signing a comprehensive cooperation deal with Afghanistan, the agency reported.

Zarif was also said to have expressed Iran's belief that the Afghan peace process would benefit from the participation of other groups within the country's government.

Afghanistan's Nab stated his country's appreciation for Iran's support of the peace process, the agency said.

Negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban got underway in the Qatari capital, Doha, on September 12. Both parties have stated their desire to reach a secure and lasting ceasefire in Afghanistan, although a surge in violence has been observed in the country since the talks began.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Iran Tehran Doha September From Government

Recent Stories

SIU arrests two street criminals

2 seconds ago

Georgian Opposition Holds Peaceful Post-Election R ..

4 seconds ago

Russia Rejects German Diplomat's 'Pseudo-Historica ..

5 seconds ago

National Assembly Speaker hands over three ambulan ..

7 seconds ago

Hazara traffic police booked 1732 underage motorcy ..

4 minutes ago

Crackdown against gas compressor directed

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.